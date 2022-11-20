Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.93 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

