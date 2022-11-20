Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

