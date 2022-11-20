Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Textron by 13.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Cfra boosted their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

