Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,645 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.