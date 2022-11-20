Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

