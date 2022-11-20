Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGX opened at $146.42 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.