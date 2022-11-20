iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

