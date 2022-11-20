Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.24 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.68. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

