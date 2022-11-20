Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of APAM opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $50.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.