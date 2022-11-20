Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,489 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TALO opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Articles

