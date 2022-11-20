Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 119.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,772 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,738,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,333,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.35) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.47) to GBX 230 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($2.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

