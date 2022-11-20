Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.98 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

