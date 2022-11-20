Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 23,140 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in UGI by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.