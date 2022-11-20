Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $147.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

