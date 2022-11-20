Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3,062.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 62.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 166.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 29.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

