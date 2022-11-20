Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 18,997 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

DAR stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

