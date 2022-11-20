Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $4,740,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,801,000 after acquiring an additional 266,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

