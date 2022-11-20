Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Banner worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $20,165,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.