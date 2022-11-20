Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 2.0 %

Prologis stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.