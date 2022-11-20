EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

PYPL opened at $84.92 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $202.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.