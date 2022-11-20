DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,285,000 after buying an additional 2,075,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 301.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,684,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,522,000 after buying an additional 1,264,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 267.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.72 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.