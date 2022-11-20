EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

NYSE DT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $69.69.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

