General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 38.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

