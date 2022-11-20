GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

