Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

