Trexquant Investment LP Sells 22,131 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $361.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $343.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.81 and a 200 day moving average of $319.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

