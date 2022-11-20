Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 267.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $3,641,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

