26,293 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

