Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 57,509 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 652.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,254.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

