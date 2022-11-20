Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.18% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

