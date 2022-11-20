Trexquant Investment LP Sells 32,113 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,113 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Ameren by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

