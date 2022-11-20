Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 24,850 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 388.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

