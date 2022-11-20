Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,352 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $123,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $254,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 41.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

BHC stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

