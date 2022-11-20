Atria Investments LLC Purchases 99,892 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

