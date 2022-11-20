Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ED opened at $93.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $102.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.