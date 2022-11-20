Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.31 Million Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

