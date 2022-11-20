Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $262.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.54.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,844 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

