Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 30.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

