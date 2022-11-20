Atria Investments LLC Sells 38,159 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,159 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

