Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.65. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

