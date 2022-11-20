Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,338 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.34 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.69. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

