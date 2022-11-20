Atria Investments LLC Sells 7,763 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after buying an additional 320,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after buying an additional 342,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

