Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after buying an additional 121,596 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,073.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in American Electric Power by 148.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 249,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 148,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

AEP stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

