iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $55.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

