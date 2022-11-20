UBS Group AG Acquires 697,310 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,153,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $81,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.