Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $88,000 Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Up 16.8 %

STNE stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.84.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.