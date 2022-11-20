Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 4,676 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

