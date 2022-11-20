Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

