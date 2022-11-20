Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

SPLK opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

