Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 8,873 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

